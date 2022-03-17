Nicholasville police need help identifying man

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who may have information involving a recent theft.

According to police, the person seen on camera appears to have traveled in a Nissan Altima at some point.

If you can identify the man or have any information that can help, call Nicholasville police at 859 885-9467. You can also send a private message to police on Facebook HERE.