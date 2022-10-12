Nicholasville police looking for teens in 2 separate vandalism cases

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police in Nicholasville continue to search for teenagers in connection to two separate vandalism investigations.

Investigators say some teens caught on security camera reportedly damaged Halloween inflatable decorations in the Burley Ridge neighborhood.

A separate criminal investigation is underway for the reported cutting and burning of a rainbow pride flag.

The two incidents are not related.

If you can identify the teens or vehicle seen in the photos above, or have any other information, you’re asked to contact Nicholasville police at 859-885-9467.