Nicholasville Police investigating recent vehicle thefts

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Nicholasville are investigating a number of vehicle thefts that happened overnight.

According to a post on the Nicholasville Police Department Facebook page, officers have found that potentially three suspects are involved in the thefts. One was caught on camera wearing white Nike sneakers and a North Face jacket.

Anyone who can help identify the subject should contact the Nicholasville Police Department at 859-885-9467.

The public is also urged to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables.