Nicholasville police investigating incident at hotel

The incident happened at the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville police are investigating at the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way. Officers evacuated guests at the hotel Wednesday night. A large police presence was on the scene during the investigation.

This is a developing story. WTVQ will continue to update this story as more information comes in.