Nicholasville police, fire take toys to kids in Western Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising efforts continue for those impacted by tornadoes earlier this month, police and fire crew from Nicholasville drove to Western Kentucky on Wednesday to drop off thousands of toys.

Sgt. Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department shared a video of the delivery early Wednesday morning saying in part, “They’ve got a large tree here where families are gonna be able to come and collect toys.”

Sgt. Grimes also thanked everyone who donated toys and made the trip possible.

The Nicholasville Fire Department also shared a post about the delivery saying, “NFD and NPD are delivering Toys to All the Girls and Boys that lost it all. This is just a small step toward the recovery process but it is positive message to see a smile on their faces. With these trailers we send our continued prayers and support to all of those affected by this devistation. Many other organizations from Jessamine County have collected and delivered other much needed supplies that are already in the hands of those who need them. We Wish You A Merry Christmas Western KY.”

According to Nicholasville police, “Today we met this young lady named Sarah Farmer who organized Christmas in Mayfield. We graciously donated all of our toys we collected to the needy families here so they can have some kind of Christmas. You can see people were showing up as soon as we were unloading. I want to thank everyone who donated gifts and money for this worthy cause.”