Nicholasville firefighters team up with car dealership for toy drive

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Firefighters have teamed up with a car dealership to help kids in Jessamine County.

It was toy pick-up day at Sutherland Chevrolet for the Nicholasville firefighters’ toy drive.

Organizers say the community really stepped up with donations to help make sure kids have a present under the tree this holiday season.

“What we are doing here today is the fire department came to us three years ago during COVID and asked if we would participate in trying to get some gifts and bicycles for the kids and we started doing it and it’s our third year and it’s been very successful; it feels good and that’s what it’s all about, trying to make people feel good and our company has been blessed and were trying to give back and it been real good for everybody,” said Don Gabbard.

Nicholasville firefighters also teamed up with the Wilmore Fire Department for a “Stuff the Fire Engine” to help get additional toys.