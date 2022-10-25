Nicholasville dentist’s office brings back Share a Smile holiday food drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A dentist’s office in Nicholasville is once again collecting donations to help a food bank this holiday season.

M.R. Bishop DMD and Associates is busy collecting for its annual Share-a-Smile holiday food drive. They’re asking for canned goods and monetary donations.

The donations benefit families in Jessamine Country and will be dispersed through the Jessamine County Food Pantry.

It’s an important mission they’re proud to be part of.

“We have just as big a need in the U.S. as any other country does. And you know, we are just trying to feed one mouth at a time in Jessamine County,” said Office Manager Terri Ware.

The Share-a-Smile holiday food drive runs through Nov. 19.

You can drop off donations at 409 Etter Drive.