Nicholasville church gives out free clothes to community

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- One Nicholasville church held a giveaway Saturday to make sure those in need had clothes to wear.

Nicholasville United Methodist Church’s New Beginnings ministry hosted a clothing giveaway at the Jessamine County Public Library.

The church puts on the giveaway once or twice a year. There were clothes for all ages and sizes.

Members say outreach programs at the church help between 100 and 200 people every Saturday.

“The community has donated so much clothes that we feel like need to give this away and help as many people as we can. Everyone is going through hard times right now. And so we want to be part of the healing process. And it’s also to think about your family and friends who also might need clothing,” said Mikey Gallegos of the ministry

The ministry says any clothes that are left with go to help other ministries in the community.