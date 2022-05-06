Nicholasville bakery owner’s items stolen just weeks before re-opening

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been setback after setback for a woman who runs a bakery in Nicholasville.

Her shop caught fire back in December. Since then, she’s been working to re-open, only to have thousands of dollars in kitchen appliances stolen from her backyard.

It’s been a difficult past few months for CNC Bakery owner Lana Rowland.

“I don’t care if my doors were wide open, you don’t have the right to take anything off my property,” said Rowland.

Finally, after more than five months, she’s almost to the point of reopening. However, on Monday, about $30,000 dollars worth of needed kitchen appliances, as well as tables and other items, were stolen.

“It made me feel unsafe and violated,” said Rowland.

Rowland says she immediately filed a police report, and says she knows who stole from her, but fears the items have already been scrapped.

“To make my kitchen, my new kitchen work, those are my most expensive things. So they stole three, damaged one beyond repair and just left me a mess,” said Rowland.

What’s more, Rowland’s bakery suffered significant damage from an electrical fire back in December around Christmas, which she says is one of the busiest times of the year.

Thankfully she says the community, as well as her sister, have shown so much support.

“If I was on my own, it could have really gotten to me. But with my sister and my community and friends and family by my side, it’s been wonderful,” said Rowland.

While she calls Monday’s theft uncalled for, she says she’s not letting this setback stop her, and is still planning to re-opne in May, back and better than ever.

“This time on the re-grand opening, we’re gonna do things a little different and a little better. I have more knowledge now. The more you know, the better it is,” said Rowland.