Nicholas County under state of emergency after lack of water

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholas County Judge Executive Steve Hamilton issued a state of emergency for the county on Wednesday after ongoing water issues resulting from last week’s winter storm.

Hamilton told ABC 36 he issued the state of emergency so residents could get drinking water, a required step before Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) can send crews in with bottled water.

KYEM then sent about 24,000 gallons worth of bottled water to the county to begin being passed out at 2 p.m. at the water district’s office on 1639 Old Paris Road.

Hamilton says city crews believe they found the cause of the issue and have fixed the problem, but won’t know if they were successful until later this evening.