Nicholas Co. High School teen earns private pilot certification in high school, while also working towards associates degree

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sydney Carpenter is not your typical teenager, at the young age of 18, the teen continues to accomplish a lot while also juggling sports and academics.

“She’s the coolest kid in our school right now. I mean, you don’t, you don’t get high school juniors going to, to pilot school very often. So I’m just really proud of her, a top notch kid,” says Kevin Miller, the first-year-principal at Nicholas County High School.

“Last year was my first year in JROTC, but my major told me that there was an aviation program that I could sign up for and apply for and try and get my private pilot’s license. So that’s, that was like, I was like, oh, cool. You know, that’s a good opportunity. So I applied and I got in,” recalls Sydney, who had to go to Harrison County to be a part of the program, since Nicholas County HS does not have JROTC.

An opportunity to venture into something new, something that could change her future.

Sydney was the only Kentuckian out of 200 chosen for the Air-Force Flight Academy, this year.

“You just have to focus on what the things that are more important. I like to focus on the things in my future. So like what’s gonna get me to my dream job? Like what’s gonna get me there and just studying and focusing on my, my associate’s degree will help me get done with college sooner so that I can get my dream job sooner.

And Sydney continues to take steps toward that dream job, all while working on her associates degree.

“She already has a goal of either flying for the Navy or flying commercial, a lot of other opportunities she talked about that are there for her and, you know, most high school seniors aren’t thinking about that,” adds Miller.

Those in her support circle say Sydney wants to help other students who may also be interested in aviation prepare themselves for the academy.

“She’s awesome, proud of her. Look forward to seeing what she does in the future,” said Miller.

Sydney has plans of attending ohio state and continuing in ROTC and aviation.