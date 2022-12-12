NFPA urges caution as Christmas Eve, Day among leading days for US home fires

The National Fire Protection Association is urging caution ahead of two of the leading days for home fires in the United States.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the leading days of the year for home fires and many staples of the holiday season, including Christmas trees, decorations and festive meals present fire hazards that contribute to an increase in fires this time of year.

“Plus, as colder temperatures impact much of the country, use of heating equipment increases significantly,” said NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy Lorraine Carli said in a press release.

Below are statistics from the NFPA that detail the increased risk of fire during the holiday season:

Christmas Trees

An estimated average of 160 home fires involving Christmas trees caused two deaths, 11 injuries and $12 million in direct property damage per year between 2016 and 2020

Some type of electrical distribution or lighting equipment, including decorative lights, was involved in more than two of five (44 percent) of home Christmas tree fires. Nearly one in five Christmas tree fires (19 percent) were started by decorative lights

The majority (74 percent) of Christmas tree fires occur in December and January

Decorations

An estimated average of 790 home fires that began when decorations (other than Christmas trees) caught fire caused an average of one death, 26 injuries and $13 million in direct property damage per year between 2015 and 2019

One in five home decoration fires occurred in December

Year-round, 35 percent of home decoration fires began with candles; in December, the number jumped to 45 percent

In more than two of every five fires (44 percent) involving decorations, the decoration was too close to a heat source such as a candle, cooking or heating equipment

Candles

An estimated average of 7,400 home fires (2 percent) started by candles caused an average of 90 deaths (three percent), 670 injuries (6 percent) and $291 million (4 percent) in direct property damage per year between 2015 and 2019

Candle fires peak in December and January with 11 percent of candle fires in each of these months

In three of every five candle fires, the candle was too close to something that could catch fire

Christmas is the peak day for candle fires with roughly 2.5 times the daily average; Christmas Eve ranked second

Falling asleep was a factor in 10 percent of the home candle fires and 12 percent of the associated deaths

Cooking

Cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires (49 percent) and home fire injuries and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve

The NFPA Winter Holidays page offers tips and resources to reduce the risk of fires.