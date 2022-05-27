Newport Aquarium’s “Shark Summer” returns for fourth year

"Shark Summer" runs May 27 - September 11, 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Newport Aquarium’s “Shark Summer” returns Friday for its’ fourth year. This year, visitors can checkout shark eggs in the shark nursery and meet the new California horn shark in the shark central touch tank.

Visitors are challenged to face their fears and get up close to dozens of sharks as they learn the important role these animals play in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems.

You can also checkout the world’s first shark bridge which crosses over the top of the 385,000 gallon shark tank.

“Shark Summer” runs May 27 – September 11, 2022. You can click HERE for tickets and more information.