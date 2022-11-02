Newport Aquarium welcomes 3 new sharks

NEWPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Newport Aquarium is now home to three new sand tiger sharks in its Surrounded by Sharks Exhibit — and they need your help with names!

The sharks, two males and one female, are known to be relatively docile, eating mainly fish, lobster and some rays, according to the aquarium. Like many sharks, rising seas, shark finning and other man-made problems pose a threat to their existence, elevated already by their lower rates of reproduction.

The sand tiger sharks join several other species like the black tip reef sharks and shark rays: Sweet Pea, Sunshine and Scooter.

“Just like many of their tankmates, the three new sharks will play an important role as animal ambassadors for their species, making a difference at home and around the world,” the aquarium said in a press release, adding that they, along with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, will study the new sharks to help contribute to global education and conservation efforts.

If you’d like to help in naming the new sharks, the aquarium is accepting submissions now through the end of the year at newportaquarium.com.