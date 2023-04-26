Newly-remodeled Nicholasville Walmart to reopen Friday

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The newly-remodeled Nicholasville Walmart is set to reopen Friday to customers showcasing an updated store.

The Walmart is located at 1204 North Main Street and will now include the following:

“Optimized” grocery department

Additional self-checkouts and manned associate checkouts

New flooring

New signage

“Refreshed” pharmacy

“Refreshed” restrooms for customers

Added a family restroom

Added a mothers room

Fresh paint both inside and outside

New vestibules at entrances

New pet department with new product lines

New seasonal department

Expanded Vision Center

New equipment for the Auto Care Center service area

Improvements to the parking lot

Addition of a new dollar section at the front of the store

New store layout

New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch items at the front of the store

New Deli floor, cases and sliced meat case

New breakrooms and expansion for associates

Customers can also expect to see a mural, designed and painted by store associate Lucas Hammond.

The store will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.