Newly-remodeled Nicholasville Walmart to reopen Friday
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The newly-remodeled Nicholasville Walmart is set to reopen Friday to customers showcasing an updated store.
The Walmart is located at 1204 North Main Street and will now include the following:
-
“Optimized” grocery department
-
Additional self-checkouts and manned associate checkouts
-
New flooring
-
New signage
-
“Refreshed” pharmacy
-
“Refreshed” restrooms for customers
-
Added a family restroom
-
Added a mothers room
-
Fresh paint both inside and outside
-
New vestibules at entrances
-
New pet department with new product lines
-
New seasonal department
-
Expanded Vision Center
-
New equipment for the Auto Care Center service area
-
Improvements to the parking lot
-
Addition of a new dollar section at the front of the store
-
New store layout
-
New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch items at the front of the store
-
New Deli floor, cases and sliced meat case
-
New breakrooms and expansion for associates
Customers can also expect to see a mural, designed and painted by store associate Lucas Hammond.
The store will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.