Newly-remodeled Nicholasville Walmart to reopen Friday

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The newly-remodeled Nicholasville Walmart is set to reopen Friday to customers showcasing an updated store.

The Walmart is located at 1204 North Main Street and will now include the following:

  • “Optimized” grocery department

  • Additional self-checkouts and manned associate checkouts

  • New flooring

  • New signage

  • “Refreshed” pharmacy

  • “Refreshed” restrooms for customers

  • Added a family restroom

  • Added a mothers room

  • Fresh paint both inside and outside

  • New vestibules at entrances

  • New pet department with new product lines

  • New seasonal department

  • Expanded Vision Center

  • New equipment for the Auto Care Center service area

  • Improvements to the parking lot

  • Addition of a new dollar section at the front of the store

  • New store layout

  • New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch items at the front of the store

  • New Deli floor, cases and sliced meat case

  • New breakrooms and expansion for associates

Customers can also expect to see a mural, designed and painted by store associate Lucas Hammond.

The store will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.

