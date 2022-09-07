Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky.

Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves into the brutal 2014 Champion family murders and the Kentucky State Police’s investigation work to uncover what happened. The episode first aired Tuesday night.

Investigation Discovery uses home archives and interviews to dive into shocking crimes around the country — including the one in Cadiz on Oct. 26, 2014. On that day, three members of the Champion family were found brutally murdered in their farmhouse. The murders came as a shock to the small town’s residents.

After the October 2014 slayings, Ryan Champion portrayed himself as the lone survivor of an attack on his family. Champion said 22-year-old Vito Riservato had killed his family and he survived by killing Riservato — but prosecutors said it was a murder-for-hire scheme with a twist that ended with Riservato’s killing.

In 2017, Ryan was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The same year, Ann Plotkin also pleaded guilty in connection to the murders and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. KSP said Plotkin assisted Ryan in planning the murders.

To watch the full episode, head to Investigation Discovery’s website and find the Devil in Suburbia series.