New website launched to help individuals with substance abuse disorders find recovery housing

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Today, state and community leaders rolled out a new tool to help with long-term recovery for people suffering from substance use disorders.

“Addiction spares no one,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear joined the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for the launch of a brand new website that links people in recovery with long-term recovery housing.

Leaders say previously, there was no easy way to find recovery housing that meets the needs of people in recovery.

“This resource we believe will actually be a game changer for those in that next stage of recovery. And we are so optimistic about the potential impact that this website can have on the Commonwealth,” said Terry Bunn, the director of Recovery Housing Network and Research Center.

How it works is simple. You can search by location, gender, and other criteria, including if you’re an expecting mother or if you speak only Spanish.

About 60 recovery housings can be accessed throughout the website.

“What sets this website apart is its ability a list of available beds within recovery housing. It is not just a static list. These recovery houses are updating their available beds on a regular basis,” said Bunn.

Leaders believe this website will help those in recovery get on the right track in their road to recovery. Governor Beshear says the state is taking steps to open new behavioral treatment centers and investing more money to expand services throughout the state- including recovery housing.

“We’re going to lose fewer people. We’re going to have more successful recovery efforts which means more of our Kentucky brothers and sisters are going to be with us this time next year, and the year after,” said the governor.

You can find more information about the launch here.