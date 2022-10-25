New USPS stamp honors Justice Ginsburg

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Monday, USPS unveiled its design of Ginsburg that will be featured on a forever stamp in 2023.

The stamp shows an oil painting of Ginsburg wearing a black judicial robe and a white collar.

It was based on a picture taken by Philip Bermingham.

No word yet on an exact date for when the Ginsburg stamps will be available for purchase, but officials say it will be sometime next year.

The stamp will cost 63 cents.