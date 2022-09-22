New trail section opens at Masterson Station Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a new trail section at Masterson Station Park.

The trail connects the existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and playground with Town Branch Trail, a multi-use trail surrounding McConnell’s Trace neighborhood,

“We’re installing new trails all over Lexington, and it’s starting here in Masterson Station Park,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This is the first of many new trails and sections of trails across the city that will enhance many of our parks. This is the ‘Year of the Park’ here in Lexington, and this expanded access and navigation throughout them is an opportunity for people to enjoy recreational activities and all that nature has to offer.”

The new trail section at Masterson Station Park is the first of many new trails enhancing parks across Lexington, Gorton says. The trails, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, include Jacobson, Whitney Young, Gainesway and Wildwood parks, as well as Raven Run Nature Sanctuary.