New traffic signal at Midland and East Short in Lexington

The signal is currently on flash with no announced date yet from the state for it to be fully activated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers are creatures of habit behind the wheel, so the state is alerting motorists about a new traffic signal at Midland Avenue and East Short Street in Lexington.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the signal is currently on flash with no announced date yet when it will be fully activated.

The signal is at milepoint 8.18, according to the state.