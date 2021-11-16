New study illustrates importance of holiday gifts from employers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the holidays come closer, a recent survey discovered the importance of holiday cheer in the workplace.

The annual Employer Gifting Survey conducted by Snappy questioned more than 1,000 American employees about holiday gifts from their employers.

In the study’s findings, 59% of respondents said meaningful holiday gifts from their employer would likely keep them in their jobs. 72% said they did not receive a holiday gift from their employer last year, while 34% said they have never received a holiday gift from an employer.

Many employers might go for bonuses or a raise for benefits to give, but 52% of employed Americans surveyed said what they were most looking for was appreciation or recognition.

Beyond that, gift cards might not be the way to go for employee gifts. 56% of respondents said they have either forgotten to use or have lost a gift card before redeeming it.

