New resource closet opens for survivors of sexual abuse

The children's Advocacy Center has recently built a closet for clothing and hygiene products to offer to survivors of sexual abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Angela bailey works closely with the Children’s Advocacy Center of The Bluegrass. The non-profit organization located in Lexington serves 17 counties.

Inside the building are all the services a victim or family of a victim of sexual abuse could need. Bailey says the newest service the group has added is a brand new resource closet where survivors can receive clothing and hygiene products.

The room was recently named after Kristen Jenkins, the former program director who passed away last year.

“Kristen’s vision was a resource closet that we could provide for kids and their families if they needed fresh clothes fresh underwear toiletries items and diapers,” explains Engagement Director, Taylor Ballinger.

Bailey says this non-profit is a one stop shop for survivors just like her. When she was younger, she says that she and her cousin were victims of sexual abuse by a trusted family member.

“I thought I was alone and it was just me but I’m now realizing that I most definitely wasn’t alone. The fact that there were many people who had been where I was was incredibly powerful,” says Bailey.

Years later Bailey found motivation to be an advocate. Today she helps fundraise to keep to the lights on for what she and Ballinger believe to be a safe haven

“We’ll see 1,000 kids a year here and so we have a significant amount of need,” Ballinger explains.

The center says that one in four girls are sexually assaulted. Also 1 in eight boys have also experienced sexual assault and abuse.

“It affects all of our families, it affects all of our workplaces our communities. This is a problem for all of us,” says Bailey.

The center is welcoming donations, mainly hygiene products, stuffed animals, blankets and clothes for children ages 3 -17.