New Radiation Oncology Center in Georgetown celebrated with ribbon cutting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new Radiation Oncology Center in Georgetown — eight years in the making.

Georgetown Community Hospital and Central Kentucky Cancer Care officially cut the ribbon during a ceremony Wednesday.

The center’s made possible by a $7.8 million investment from Lifepoint Health which will provide expanded cancer treatment services to the surrounding communities.

“What it’s required is eight years of diligent work. Step by step by step to actually get to today’s announcement. So it’s the culmination of a lot of years of work and we just couldn’t be more proud,” said Mayor Tom Prather.

The center is officially open for patients.

It’s located at 1152 Lexington Road in Georgetown.