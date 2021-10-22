New police contract includes raises, $5,000 bonuses, civilian role

Two civilians would join police disciplinary board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a new four-year contract agreement that could be formally approved as early as next week.

The deal ends what have sometimes been contentious behind-the-scenes talks and disagreements over some issues, including staffing levels and pay. The new deal does address several issues important to both sides.

The contract, which will get its first review Tuesday by the Urban County Council, features:

Pay increases designed to improve recruitment and retention;

2 civilians on the Internal Police Disciplinary Board, which city leaders describe as a “huge step forward in accountability and transparency” which was sought by the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality;

$5,000 bonus.

The contract covers 597 sergeant and officer positions. A contract with higher-ranking officials was reached earlier.

The Police Review Board is five members of the Command Staff, which is assistant chiefs and commanders, two supervisors from the FOP and two civilians appointed by the Mayor.

The $5,000 bonuses are coming from federal ARPA money.

A portion of the cost of raise, which is retroactive to July, already in the budget. The city will use savings from vacant positions to cover the rest of the cost. Overall, the financial impact will be $21.3 million over four years, according to city leaders.

“We are investing in our police. We knew that recruiting was an issue and we knew that retention was an issue. We have to get them in the door and we have to keep them. So we focused on starting pay and pay to retain officers. We know that we needed to improve our competitiveness. We are competing with everyone in the country, basically,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

“One of my top priorities was to have civilians on our internal police disciplinary review board. This contract puts two civilians on the internal review board. It’s a big change. This is a big step,” Gorton added.

Contract now must be approved by the Urban County Council. It will get an initial vote next Tuesday.