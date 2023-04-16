New partnership to help animals, people in recovery heal

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Paws 4 the Cause announced a new partnership this weekend, aimed at helping both dogs and people in recovery get some needed love and therapy.

The animal rescue center is partnering with Stable Recovery LLC, a long-term transitional program that helps offer support to men who are in early recovery from alcohol and drug addictions.

The residents will become fosters for animals who have been abused and neglected until their ready to find their forever homes. While the partnership is in the early stages, organizers say they are plans to build a kennel on Stable Recovery’s grounds at Taylor Made Farm, with a goal to foster 6 to 8 dogs at a time.

“The success rate for early recovery from day 0 to day 90 is about 25%. We are doing a lot better than that right now at Stable Recovery. But adding this could really really help us help those guys,” says Christian Countzler, the CEO of Stable Recovery.

The partnership is already having success as their first “mascot” dog named Atlas has already been fostered and adopted.

“This dog has been amazing for their program because he meets and greets every single one of the guys there. And everybody is seeing how he’s blossoming and how he’s healing. So his healing is helping them heal,” says Anita Spreitzer, the general manager of Paws 4 The Cause.

