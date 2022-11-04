New owners wants Lexington Legends to focus on family fun

Nathan Lyons hasn't released details yet but says fans should be excited for what's to come

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The new owners of the Lexington Legends, Nathan and Keri Lyons, have big plans for the baseball team including putting extra emphasis on making baseball games fun for the whole family to watch. The couple is wrapping up their first week as owners after previous owner Andy Shea had his final day Friday after 18 years.

“Derek loves baseball and I love being able to come down there and take him to baseball games,” says Rose Combs.

For about twelve years, Rose Combs and her son Derek have been driving from Indiana to come see the legends play. But their outings to the ballpark were always a little extra special under former president and CEO Andy Shea.

“For a special needs kid, that’s really a big part of their life is to meet special, you know different people, special people,” says Combs.

For over a decade, Derek has been able to meet players and vendors working, truly getting a VIP experience with every game. When word of the new ownership made it to combs, she was worried about how the change would impact her son.

“I’m hoping that he’ll still get to do the same things, I know it’s going to be different for him but it’s going to be a big change for him not being able to see Andy and visit with Andy like we have in the past,” says Combs.

ABC 36 spoke to new owner Nathan Lyons about Combs and her son. Lyons says he’s committed to making the legends fan-friendly with lots of opportunities to interact with the players.

“Absolutely, I think there will be opportunities for that, for this family and others,” says Lyons.

Owning a baseball team is a big jump from real estate, which is Lyon’s other business in Nashville, but he assures the city that baseball is here to stay for a long time. While he’s not ready to release details about his plans for the team just yet, he says families should be excited for what’s in store.

“Our goal is for all ages from children to young professionals to adults, is to create an environment that’s fun, provides great baseball but there’s activities and different types of fan amenities to make it a fun night out,” says Lyons.