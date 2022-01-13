New Orleans college president to speak at EKU MLK Day celebration

RICHMOND, Ky.(WTVQ/EKU Public Affairs) — Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans, will speak on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Friday, January 21, 2022, for

a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.

Kimbrough, who is known on social media as @HipHopPrez, will spend the morning at the EKU Center for the Arts to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and highlight the role we all play in moving his legacy forward.

The schedule for the MLK Celebration:

8:30 a.m. Free Continental Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Welcome

10 a.m. Dr. Kimbrough’s Lecture

10:45 a.m. Q&A

11 a.m. Community Panel featuring: Victoria Benge, Executive Director, CASA of Madison and Clark counties Devone Holt, Chief External Affairs Officer, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky Timothy Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way of the Bluegrass Vicki Jozefowicz, Chief Administrative Officer, Kentucky River Foothills Development Council Inc.

11:50 a.m. Call to Action/Conclusion

“We are excited to bring Dr. Kimbrough to EKU,” said President David T. McFaddin. “His insights are sure to encourage and empower our community as we work to increase our knowledge and expand our perspectives within the realms of diversity, equity and inclusion.”