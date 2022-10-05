New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist.

Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit.

“I’m super honored and super humbled to be the one selected to do the mural of big Lex. I think it’s going to be really cool and I’m super ecstatic that they picked me,” Caudill said.

Caudill says he hopes to finish the mural by Friday.