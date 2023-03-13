New look, new slogan: ABC 36 News is ‘On Your Side’

Untitled design





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the past year, you’ve seen many positive changes happening in the ABC 36 newsroom, on air and online.

We’ve brought in countless new faces that you see every day in our newscasts and plenty of people behind the scenes who all play an important role in making ABC 36 what it is — a growing station you can count on for your Central Kentucky news, weather and sports.

And this year will be no exception for changes.

Our biggest one yet is here: a new look and a new slogan to match our new mindset.

ABC 36 News: On Your Side.

On Your Side is our approach to news that puts you first. It’s about protecting you and getting results. It’s about the information you need, about crime where you live, about protecting you from severe weather without scaring you.

It’s about having respect and knowledge of our community — protecting, promoting and providing support to our cities.

So when you see our anchors sit down at the desk or our reporters out in your community, know that we’re here for you: we’re On Your Side.