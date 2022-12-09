New lawsuit filed by workers in Kentucky factory hit by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) – A group of workers at a Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a tornado has filed a second lawsuit.

They say they were not allowed to leave work before the tornado slammed into the Mayfield Consumer Products plant nearly a year ago.

The suit filed Thursday accuses the company and one of its supervisors of false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

A company spokesman says they had not reviewed the new lawsuit.

The company has said a supervisor accused of telling employees they couldn’t leave was enforcing a shelter-in-place policy.