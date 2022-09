New Kelloggs cereal just needs…water?

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — There’s nothing like starting the day with a big bowl of cereal and water.

Yep, water.

Check out Kellogg’s new instabowls: little cereal tubs with milk powder — so when you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and boom! Instant milk and cereal.

There are four to choose from: Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops, and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.