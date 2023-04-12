New housing partnership to build 24 homes in Mayfield for tornado survivors

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new partnership with Mayfield’s Hope Initiative will build 24 homes for tornado victims using money from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Beshear said $2.4 million from the fund will be used to construct new housing in Mayfield by the nonprofit, which will focus on people who had to relocate outside of Graves County and have longer commutes and higher rents.

“The Hope Initiative has worked to serve the needs of our community throughout each phase of recovery,” said Stephen Boyken, founder and president of the Hope Initiative, in a press release. “In our long-term efforts, the biggest need has been housing solutions for renters whose home was lost or destroyed by the tornado. We are grateful for both the recognition and the support of Gov. Beshear’s office. The financial support from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund will allow us to go the distance in rebuilding our community one home and one family at a time.”

The Hope Initiative currently has nine homes under construction and is developing a neighborhood for 16 more.