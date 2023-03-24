New historical marker honors Richmond’s WWII Tuskegee Airmen

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new historical marker and mural in honor of seven World War II Tuskegee Airmen from Richmond was unveiled Thursday.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first group of Black pilots in the United States military. The unit was formed in 1942.

The historical marker and mural in honor of them are on the outside of the public library on West Main Street.

The mural is dedicated to one of the airmen, First Lt. Frank Douglas Walker.

“Because this is history and this is also family. My father is from Madison County and most of his siblings fought for this country and we are related to Frank Walker and we really appreciate the community doing this to remember and honor the Tuskegee Airmen,” said Tony Brooks.

There were nearly 15,000 Tuskegee Airmen who served in World War II.