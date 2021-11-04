New futsal court opens at MLK Park

The new futsal court joins two others located in Valley Park and Castlewood Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s growing parks system has a new feature, one for futsal. Futsal is a hard court variation of soccer that’s growing in popularity. This afternoon members of the community had a ribbon cutting for the new court at the MLK Park. The new addition, replaces two tennis courts that had fallen into disrepair. After the dedication, city leaders and some students took turns kicking a soccer ball into one of the new nets.

“So many people can use this and anyone can learn how to play soccer from this..You never know how far they’ll get,” says Adelynn Cornett, a Fayette County student.

“I’m really excited that this is my first time being introduced to this sport and its actually really fun and seems like something I would be interested in a smaller court seems a lot better for me so I really like it,” adds Chloe Gaddis, another student.

