New fire station coming to North Middletown

NORTH MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new fire station is coming to North Middletown, thanks to a grant from the Community Development Block program.

The $520,000 grant will help fund the new fire station which will be built in conjunction with a project for a new community safe room and community center.

The community safe room will allow up to 600 people to be sheltered from potentially deadly weather. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.

“These two projects…will give our community a place of refuge, a place for gatherings, a new updated station for our fire department and a point of pride for our community,” said Mayor and Fire Chief Jeff McFarland.