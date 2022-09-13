New figures: $4M raised in Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Gov. Andy Beshear continues fundraising for his re-election campaign, the Kentucky Democratic Party has released new figures on how much money has now been raised.

According to the Kentucky Democratic Party chair, $4 million has been raised in Beshear’s re-election.

Beshear so far is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

Several Republicans have formally announced their plans to run, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, State Representative Savannah Maddox and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft.

There are still several months until the deadline to file for office.