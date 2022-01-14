New Fayette COVID cases near 1,000 again, two more deaths reported

Total deaths closing in on 500

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases jumped again Thursday following another near-record day of new cases.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county recorded 987 new cases Thursday. That was up from 845 new cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose from 712 to 732. The average has been above 700 for a week.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The county has registered 67,116 cases since the pandemic began. The county registered two more deaths — one from December and one from this month — raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 490.

The Health Department has all the COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine! The department advises it is experiencing an increased number of phone calls for services, so “please be patient – your call WILL be answered,” the staff noted.

Prior to Christmas, the the county was seeing about 40 hospitalizations per day. That’s up to 120 now.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/