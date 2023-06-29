New episode of ‘Catching Killers’ on Netflix features Lexington, Ky. tie

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The newest season of Catching Killers on Netflix features an episode with a tie to Lexington, Kentucky — and the only known survivor of The Railroad Killer.

Season 3 Episode 1 of Catching Killers, titled “End of the Line: The Railroad Killer,” follows the capture of Ángel Maturino Reséndiz, a man who hopped trains to his victims’ homes, killed them then helped himself to their food — and evaded police for years.

And one of his stops was in Lexington.

On Aug. 28, 1997, Holly Dunn and her boyfriend, Chris Maier, were at a party on Suburban Court when they decided to take a walk on the train tracks nearby. What they didn’t know was Reséndiz was there, too.



Reséndiz approached the young couple demanding money. He then bound and gagged both Holly and Chris and with Holly lying next to Chris, Reséndiz smashed Chris’ head with a heavy rock.

Holly could remember hearing Chris gurgling with blood, and she pleaded with Reséndiz to check on her boyfriend.

“He went over to him and came back to me and said he’s gone, don’t worry about him anymore,” Holly told ABC affiliate WHAS in an interview in 2018.

After, Reséndiz stabbed, raped and beat Holly.

Thinking he had killed her, Reséndiz left Holly for dead by the tracks and disappeared.

But when Holly came to, she struggled over to the only house she could see with a light on and burst through the door begging for help. Besides working through the physical injuries – a broken jaw and eye socket, a stab wound and deep gashes on her scalp – it would take much longer to overcome the emotional and psychological pain. It would take some time as well for police to realize her attacker was a serial killer, traveling the rails from state to state, murdering at least 15 people.

Holly provided the description for the sketch artist and led by the FBI, a massive manhunt ensued.

Family eventually convinced Reséndiz to turn himself in to a Texas Ranger at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reséndiz was tried, convicted and then executed by lethal injection on June 27, 2006.