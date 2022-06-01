New emergency sirens coming to Madison County

Madison County Emergency Management Agency says new siren system is part of an upgrade

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – New sirens are coming to Madison County. According to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), crews will be installing new sirens as part of an upgrade.

EMA says the sirens will be funded through the CSEP program to provide alert and notification in the event of an emergency.

According to the county, the new siren system will help provide the same level of protection and service to the community, while preparing for the future.