New Driver Licensing Regional Office in Laurel County

Part of new network issuing standard and REAL ID licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear on June 8, 2022, announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in London, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians.

The new office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main St. Its business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state identification card,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing a card good for eight years instead of four.”

The new London office is the 28th KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office, with at least three more offices planned.

In one of many service changes, Kentucky residents – regardless of where they live – may visit any regional office, anywhere in the state, to request, replace or renew a driving credential.

More than 167,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never available before. More information on the services offered through each renewal method is available here.

Kentuckians can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations and guests are encouraged to visit this page to check the status of walk-in services before visiting an office.

First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.

In addition to London, KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are now operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Covington, Danville (appointment only), Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Independence, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Mayfield, Maysville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset, with more offices planned.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) will continue to conduct driver testing. Some testing sites are housed inside Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Applicants requiring written or skills testing must schedule an appointment online at assigned locations by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.

For years, circuit court clerks provided driver’s licenses and state identification card services in each county, but a majority of clerks asked KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs. Legislation was passed in 2020 that transitioned REAL ID services, as well as other driver license and state ID services, to KYTC. The migration of services will be complete as of June 27, 2022.

“This is next-level driver licensing in Kentucky. This transition has been years in the making, in coordination and cooperation with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Association. Circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court duties, while at the regional offices, driver licensing is our only business,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.