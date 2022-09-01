New dog park wags its way into Veterans Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ribbon was cut Thursday to welcome a new dog park to Veterans Park.

“Load up your pups…we’re unleashing a new dog park in Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said at the ribbon cutting. “Dog parks have been a passion of mine for many years. I know dog owners and their pets are excited to get their paws on this exciting new park, a highly anticipated addition to Veterans Park.”

The new dog park at Veterans Park is made possible through a private donation from the Greer family.

The dog park in Veterans Park is the seventh dog park in Lexington. Other dog parks are located in Coldstream, Jacobson, Masterson, Phoenix, Pleasant Ridge and Wellington parks. The new park has 4 acres in a single paddock, with an accessible water fountain including pet bowls. The park will have over 90 additional trees planted this fall as part of the Plant the Planet initiative.

The park is located at 650 Southpoint Drive.