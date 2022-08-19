New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs.

DAS Cos. Inc. said it is investing $15 million in the new center in Simpson County.

The company distributes products that include automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement that the state’s geographic location, skilled workforce and strong infrastructure attract the distribution and logistics industry.

DAS President David Abel said the location was a perfect fit for the company and its growing customer base.