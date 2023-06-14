New direct flight between Cincinnati/Cancun to take off in December

ERLANGER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new direct flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Cancun will take flight in December.

The flight, which will be the first international destination served by American Airlines, will operate weekly, on Saturdays, from Dec. 9, 2023, through March 30, 2024.

The schedule will be as follows:

Depart Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) at 10:45 a.m.

Arrive in Cancun (CUN) at 2 p.m.

Depart in Cancun (CUN) at 3:05 p.m.

Arrive at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at aa.com on Sunday, June 18.