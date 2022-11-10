New DART truck will serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new DART truck in Lexington, which stands for Disaster Area Response Team.

The state-of-the-art truck, unveiled Thursday morning, will be used to serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters.

It’s part of Burning Barrel’s ongoing efforts to support communities and invest back in the commonwealth.

“I think anytime you have more people trying to help, more hands on deck to get you all the supplies that are needed, funding, to help those people get back on your feet, get back to some way of life is always a great day and me being from that area having, family in that area, it really means a lot to me and I just really appreciative of Pace-O-Matic, Burning Barrel and Kentucky FOP for getting the DART truck and getting it in the areas that really need it to the people that are really in need,” former University of Kentucky and NFL player Tim Couch said.

The unveiling was part of the Burning Barrel Skill Game in partnership with the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police and Couch.