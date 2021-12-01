New COVID cases top 3,000, positivity rate continues climb

Positivity tops 8.5%, other numbers also up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every key indicator of COVID-19 in the state continued to climb in the state’s latest report.

In Wednesday’s report (click here), the state announced 3,312 new cases, up from 2,558 reported Tuesday. The positivity rate rose from 8.31% to 8.56%. Of the new cases, 845 were in people 18 and under.

“I know we’re all nervous waiting for more information on the omicron variant. but today I want to talk about how concerned we ought to be about our escalating number of cases here in the commonwealth of the delta variant which has proved to be deadly and highly contagious. Today for the first time in more two months we have more than 3,000 new cases,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The state has now listed 789,225 total cases since the outbreak began in the state on March 6, 2020.

The state also reported 44 deaths, which raised the state’s total to 10,987 lost to COVID-related causes.

The positivity rate is up from 8.14% on Monday, Sunday’s 7.94%, 7.60% on Saturday, 7.30% Friday, Thursday’s 7.07%, 7.05% last Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 6.77%.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations are up to 948 people from 930 Tuesday, 859 people on Monday, 833 on Sunday, 788 Saturday, Friday’s 821, 820 on Thursday, 818 last Wednesday and 835 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance is at 249, down from 266 Tuesday but up from Monday’s 241 patients, Sunday’s 229, 212 on Saturday, 204 Friday, Thursday’s 211, 204 last Wednesday and 217 last Tuesday.

The number of those on a ventilator went up slightly to 123 from 122 Tuesday, 111 on Monday, 101 on Sunday, Saturday’s 103, the Friday’s 111, Thursday’s 103, last Wednesday’s 107 and 98 last Tuesday.