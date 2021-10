New Circle Road lane closure upcoming in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Fayette County should be prepared for a scheduled lane closure on New Circle Road/KY 4.

The temporary lane closure is need for bridge deck repair work on the Greentree Road Overpass Bridge.

The closure will be in effect at milepoint 17.1 of the Inner Loop from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

The right/slow lane will be closed at that time.