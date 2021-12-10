New Circle investments announces the Manchester at East End Distillery District

The $37.5 million boutique lifestyle hotel and mixed-use development will be located in the East End Distillery District at 941 Manchester Street.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – The New Circle Investments groundbreaking ceremony for The Manchester was held Friday morning.

The $37.5 million boutique lifestyle hotel and mixed-use development will be located in the East End Distillery District at 941 Manchester Street.

The Manchester, developed by New Circle Investments and designed by Lexington-based EOP Architects, will include 125 upscale guestrooms, four food & beverage outlets, including a rooftop bar, an event space, café, and salon.

The seven-story hotel is being built by Wells & Wells Construction and is scheduled for completion by spring 2023.

New Circle was founded by Feldman and Morris, two late twenty-year-old, lifelong friends and former classmates at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. Feldman spent his childhood working in Lexington and vowed to eventually return, live and invest back into the community. Morris, an accomplished, industry-leading hotel developer, moved to Lexington in the spring of 2021 to co-found New Circle alongside Feldman.

“A city has never been more deserving of an exceptional-quality hotel like the one we are building,” Feldman said. “Lexington has and continues to invest substantially in its public commercial and recreational infrastructure. There are also few tourism destinations as dynamic as Lexington with as many culturally unique attractions. Whether visiting here to attend a convention, cheer on UK Basketball, bet at Keeneland, or start on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Manchester is where guests of Lexington will want to stay and where locals will want to hang out. Hank and I are thrilled that our vision is becoming a reality and we are excited for how it will help positively shape Lexington’s future.”

Morris added: “We have carefully developed the property’s concept, design and programming to provide what we know will be a truly unique, spirited and locally-rooted landmark hotel for Lexington. The Manchester will be all about Bluegrass hospitality, giving our guests a key to the Horse Capital of the World and locals a gathering place to come together and really call their own.”

In offering his congratulations, Gov. Beshear said: “It is always a great day when we are breaking ground on a unique and exciting hotel project that will bring new jobs and more tourists to experience all that Lexington and the Bluegrass Region have to offer. I am thrilled to congratulate all of the partners involved in making The Manchester a reality and look forward to the day they open their doors and share our Kentucky hospitality with guests from around the world.”

Mayor Linda Gorton said: “As a member of the City Council, I was one of the first advocates for the Distillery District. I saw what it could do for our city and our downtown. We are beginning to realize this potential, and The Manchester is a big step forward.” The Mayor supported the city’s use of industrial revenue bonds to help finance the project.

“We look forward to welcoming The Manchester to the Lexington tourism community in 2023 and are excited about the continued investment in Lexington’s tourism product,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “With the near completion of the expansion of Central Bank Center, construction beginning on the $30+ million Town Branch Park, and the continued enthusiasm for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Craft Trail, additional sleeping rooms are needed near this growing area.”

“Today’s groundbreaking is exciting news for our industry as we continue to welcome new tourism development projects that can foster economic growth in communities throughout the commonwealth,” said Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “This $37.5 million project will bring new jobs and travelers to the Lexington community along with an unforgettable tourism experience that can only be found in Kentucky.”