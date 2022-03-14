New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open on St. Patrick’s Day in Lexington.

The restaurant is in Palomar at 4275 Harrodsburg Road.

Blake Dennard is the independent franchised owner/operator. Chick-fil-A has always been a family business for him. Dennard and his sister, who now works for Chick-fil-A as a Team Member, learned the importance of giving back to others from their father, a fellow Chick-fil-A Operator.

Dennard followed in his father’s footsteps during his time at University of Kentucky as a Team Member and was selected for the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program after graduation. He served as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Somerset Collection in Michigan for five years, and met his wife during that time at a summit for Chick-fil-A Operators. Today, Dennard looks forward to returning to Kentucky and serving the Lexington community.

“As a Chick-fil-A Operator, I’m honored to have the unique opportunity to truly engrain myself within the community,” said Dennard. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in Lexington and give back to my new Team Members and our guests.”

The restaurant says it plans to employ 120 full-and-part-time Team Members.

The dining room will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. There is seating for 90-people.

Mobil ordering, dine-in and carry-out service will be available.

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feeding America. The money will be distributed to partners in the greater Lexington-area, according to Chick-fil-A.

