New campaign launched to support Kentuckians education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky Adult Education launched a new campaign today to support Kentuckians who continue their education as adults.

Approximately 303,000 working-age Kentuckians do not have a high school diploma or GED® credential and about 22% of working-age Kentuckians have a low level of literacy, according to a 2019 report from the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics.

The education services are free and include GED® test preparation courses, English language instruction, up skilling to get or keep a job, family literacy programs, corrections education and preparing for post secondary education.