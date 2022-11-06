New board game pays tribute to Lexington city workers

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A brand new board game launched Sunday in Lexington all thanks to CivicLex.

It’s called “The Living City” and creators say the goal is to highlight the hard work that Lexington’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Department workers do daily.

It was created by civic artist Anthony Gilmore. He was one of three artists embedded within different city departments with the goal to create art that represented that department. He spent months doing ride-along’s and getting a first-hand look at what the workers do behind the scenes that the community may not see.

He decided on a board game after playing them with his kids during the pandemic.

The game includes different phases and is played using different real life city leaders as characters.

“When you have a board game, you know, you’re having fun, it’s entertaining. You’re playing, you’re cooperating together. And you just learn a lot about the city. So I just want people to learn about the department and the challenges that city workers have everyday,” said Gilmore.

While there are a few copies of the game for sale, Gilmore says he’s planning to simplify the game.

When that is complete, the game should cost less than fifty dollars.

